End of DACA & America's Secret Housing Crisis: VICE News Tonight Full Episode (HBO)

This is the September 5, 2017, FULL EPISODE of VICE News Tonight on HBO. As the Trump administration announces their plan to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, VICE News talks with an immigration lawyer who is himself a DACA recipient. Then, we go to Texas to meet Will Hurd, the not-Trump future of the Republican party. Plus, we report on America's secret housing crisis. And, in his second installment of music critic, Big Boi reviews the week's hottest hits.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment