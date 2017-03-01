Top 5 Nostradamus Predictions for 2017!
Over the past few years, there have been various predictions that have not only been scary but have also been spot on. Some people claim that way back in 2000, an episode of the Simpsons predicted that Donald Trump would be the president in 2016 and as you have seen, it became true. We have compiled a list of predictions that are bound to happen in 2017 that some people have defined as Nostradamus, in memory of the great French seer. So prepare to be completely amazed with these 5 Nostradamus Predictions for 2017! Lets begin! 1. World War III Nostradamus was a great French seer who was famed for various predictions during his time. It is claimed that he predicted the great depression, the rise of Adolf Hitler and many other things that later came to pass, including the World Trade Center attacks. He died in 1566 but before then, it is suggested that he also predicted that Donald Trump would be president of the United States. Besides that, conspiracy theorists have also predicted that Donald Trump would start WWIII after he becomes president. The same claimed that Trump would initiate a nuclear war that would bring in many nations of the world. And this.... is bound to happen in 2017. We hope not though.... 2. China Will Make Bold Moves Nostradamus predicted that China will make very bold moves and great strides in 2017. We can already see how china is impacting the global economy. According to Nostradamus, China will be the nation that cures the great economic imbalance experienced in the world. Since 1978, China has moved from being a mere marginal player in the global economy to a mega player with the safest cards to play. Is it also possible that China may become the next super power. We are yet to find that out but if the moves that China has taken in the recent past are anything to go by, then this possibility is not far-fetched. 3. North Korea & South Korea Merger What is the possibility that North Korea and South Korea will merge? Well, Nostradamus predicted that in 2017, North and South Korea will merge and become one nation. Amidst all these, Kim Jong Un, the North Korean strongman will be dethroned and will run and seek asylum in Russia. Since 2011 when Kim Un took over power from his father upon his death, he has proven to be more dangerous than his father was. He has already executed several people by firing squad, among them his closest family members and relatives. He has already tested a nuclear weapon during this time and threatened to use it against the United States. 4. Italy Will Face Financial Hardship Nostradamus also predicted that the Italian economy will experience great hardship and will be the reason for the collapse of the EU economy and not Spain or Greek. As you probably didnt know, the Italian banking industry is already on the verge of collapsing. 18 percent of the loans in these banks are already non-performing. In the coming days, it is likely that there will be more and more of the decline in these loans due to a rising number of loans. Reviving this economy will require the sacrifices of many people, including the entire EU... 5. The Third Antichrist Nostradamus predicted that 2017 would bring the rise of the third antichrist. This rise could actually result in the beginning of World War 3 – a nuclear war or biological warfare that really sustain for 27 years. However, there has been rumors that the war would be started by Russia or China. According to the Nostradamus Society of America, China would team up with a few Muslims countries to destroy Christian countries. Lets just hope this doesnt happen....
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
FINANCIAL RESTORATION THROUGH THE HELP OF JASON RAYMOND OF FUNDING CIRCLE LOAN INC: (fundingloanplc@yahoo.com OR Call/Text +14067326622)..ReplyDelete
I'm Nathan Davidson a businessman who was able to revive his dying business through the help of a Godsent lender known as Jason Raymond the CEO of FUNDING CIRCLE INC. Am resident at 1542 Main St, Buffalo, NY.. Well are you trying to start a business, settle your debt, expand your existing one, need money to purchase supplies. Have you been having problem trying to secure a Good Credit Facility, I want you to know that FUNDING CIRCLE INC. is the right place for you to resolve all your financial problem because am a living testimony and i can't just keep this to myself when others are looking for a way to be financially lifted.. I want you all to contact this Godsent lender using the details as stated in other to be a partaker of this great opportunity Email: fundingloanplc@yahoo.com OR Call/Text +14067326622