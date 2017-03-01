Chaos Is Coming America, People Don't Realize What's Coming Down The Pike: Phil Sloan
Don't panic about the CEO's and owners of these business , they are secure in their Economy they are filthy rich , it's the little people , you can blame all this on Bill Clinton he signed NAFTA. And these greedy CEO'S took their jobs to foreign countries-Slave Labor , you think Slavery is over think again , down with these Big Companies , they are Corrupt and Greedy , so let them Fail , maybe Small Businesses will Come Back !
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
