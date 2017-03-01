Fort Knox Gold IS GONE! -- Bill Holter
"We have been lied to from cradle to grave", says JS Mineset's Bill Holter. And there's no better example of that than the question of the US gold reserves at Fort Knox, which haven't been audited in more than 60 years. Recently, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin visited Fort Knox, and after the visit, without a single picture or shred of proof, he tweeted "Glad gold is safe" - which when you think about it, is probably true. It's safe in the hands of the Rothschild banking establishment. A 15-year old article from The Globe detailed what REALLY happened to the US gold reserves at Fort Knox, and it's likely a far more accurate version of the truth than anything former Goldman Sachs banker Steve Mnuchin has to say about it.
Posted by Bob Chapman
