The Truth About The Tennessee Church Shooting and Emanuel Kidega Samson
On September 24th, 2017 at approximately 11:15 am, 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson targeted the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tennessee. Wearing a neoprene ski mask and carrying two pistols, Samson fatally wounded Melanie Smith Crow, 39, in the church parking lot, before entering the church and opening fire into the crowd of 42 patrons - wounding 6 others between the ages of 60 and 83. Church Usher Robert Engle confronted the shooter and was pistol-whipped before Samson shot himself during the skirmish. With the suspect disabled, Engle is reported to have retrieved a legal firearm from his vehicle and guarded the shooter until police arrived on scene. Originally from Sudan, Emanuel Kidega Samson was brought to the United States in 1996 when he was only 5 years old. Samson is a legal United States resident, but not necessarily a U.S. citizen. Samson will be charged with both murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.
Posted by Bob Chapman
