Deep State Spied on both Trump and Sen Sessions
Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on: Deep State Spied on both Trump and Sen Sessions, 1805 Synopsis: Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch says that the Deep State was spying on both candidate Trump and Senator Jeff Sessions as part of an overall strategy to elect Hillary Clinton and defeat Donald Trump. [insert] This is bad – really bad stuff. This is unprecedented – even worse than the Watergate spying attempts. Congress and the White House needs to take much stronger action to shut this down immediately.
Posted by Bob Chapman
