The SIGN: What happens Sept 23rd 2017? (Kim Clement, Revelation 12)
Revelation 12 Sign: What happens on September 23rd 2017? Revelation 12 Sign: This video containing prophecy by Kim Clement, commentary by Trey Smith (on the Rapture and Revelation 12 sign) takes the position that the rapture does NOT occur on September 23rd 2017. However, this video does take the position that Scottie Clarke did discover a sign (Great Sign, or Revelation 12 Sign) which is of Biblical and prophetic significance. Prophecy by Kim Clement is shared in this video which appears to lend credibility to the "Revelation 12 sign"; but, predicts revivals and prosper for America while entering the "End Times" (a term which could be applied to a relatively vast time-period). Revelation 12: The main message of this video is repentance. That America, and Christians around the globe need to come back to the Lord (Jesus Christ) and repent for their nation. The video is a call to repentance.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment