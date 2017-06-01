The Price Of The American Dream. Documentary 2017

Can President Trump keep his promise to make America Great Again? Four
Corners meets the human face of America's working poor as they struggle
to feed their families. Can President Trump keep his promise to make
America Great Again? Four Corners meets the human face of America's
working poor as they struggle to feed their families.
The Price of the American Dream, from French film-maker Hélène Eckmann
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment