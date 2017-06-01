Nibiru-Nemesis System Interacts with the Sun- 2017 Eclipse Becomes Harbinger of Portent for America
On August 21 millions of Americans witnessed a great solar eclipse that extended for several hours across the heartland of the United State. Many who saw that grand spectacle in the sky commented that they had felt quite strange, a strong feeling of apprehension at the moment that the moon was crossing in front of the sun. What was it about the eclipse that seemed to have so many observers feeling uneasy? In the days following the eclipse, extreme weather events happened on a global scale that would have devastating effects on millions of people from Texas to Southeast Asia. It is hard to ignore these events when considering the extreme nature of their occurrence.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment