Max Keiser : Is US really a 3% GDP economy?
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss ‘the mysterious' moves in gold markets moments before Janet Yellen spoke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and the equally mysterious, unknowable event that happened in the mid-seventies to cause wages to decline as productivity continued to climb. In the second half, Max interviews Mish Shedlock of MishTalk.com about the latest in US financial markets and data: Is it really a 3% GDP economy?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment