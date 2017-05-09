Breaking News Today 9/5/17 , Danger , Pres Trump Promised to Strike on North Korea
This is 1991 all over again. All the pundits said it was madness to send out military into the most advanced air defense system that russia and china could produce to iraq yadda yadda and with the public information about our military capabilities it seems like good advice. However we all know how that ended so what makes people think that in all these decades of high tech advances we don't have black project weapons that can neutralize north koreas weapons and keep south korea safe. I think that if south korea really was in danger from north korean nukes if we pulled the trigger there wouldn't be this enormous military buildup with nearly 75% of the fleet deployed in striking distance. I think if they do pull the trigger we are going to see weapons used that have never been seen before. I think this might also be Trumps way of showing russia and china that we really are no longer a super power but a hyper power. Just an observation.
Posted by Bob Chapman
