HURRICANE MARIA IS A MONSTER - Now A Cat 5 & Heading To U.S. East Coast
Hurricane Maria intensified into a Category 5 storm and pounded the small island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night. Forecasters warned it might become even stronger as it developed "the dreaded pinhole eye," the US National Hurricane Centre said. The storm was following a path that could take it on Tuesday near many of the islands recently devastated by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico on Wednesday caribbean "St. Kitts" storm weather "extreme weather" home house shelter rain flooding island islands "british virgin islands" "virgin islands" prepare construction flood "home depot" family 2017 power powerful safe safety "us virgin islands" holiday summer season flight hotel food supermarket supplies The US National Hurricane Centre said Maria had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph) late on Monday. As The eye passed directly over Dominica, about 270 miles (435 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands. It heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). Officials on nearby Guadeloupe said the French island would experience extremely heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged overnight. help clean water In Martinique, authorities ordered people to remain indoors and said they should prepare for cuts to power and water. Schools and non-essential public services were closed. With Puerto Rico appearing destined for a hit, officials in the US territory warned residents of wooden or otherwise flimsy homes to find safe shelter. "You have to evacuate. . Hurricane warnings were posted for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat. A tropical storm warning was issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Martinique and Anguilla.
Posted by Bob Chapman
