While TRUMP TOASTS, North Korea Ambassador Walks off
US President Donald Trump raised a toast to “the great, great potential of the United Nations” at the end of his address to world leaders during the UN official luncheon, at the UN headquarters, in New York City, Tuesday. US President Donald Trump claimed that the US does not seek to impose its way of life on others but wants "harmony and friendship, not conflict and strife," on the first day of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday. North Korean UN Ambassador Ja Song Nam walked out of the chamber just prior to the speech, in which Trump also lambasted Pyongyang.
Posted by Bob Chapman
