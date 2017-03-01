Rothschild Taking Down the Dollar? China Launches New Oil Benchmark As Bankers Move Money East
Weeks ago, Jacob Rothschild disclosed he is moving investments out of the U.S. into far Eastern Markets. Now, under a month later, China is announcing the start of a "new world order" to be brought about through a new oil benchmark backed by gold, that will be priced in yuan, thus replacing the U.S. dollar as practically the only denomination in which oil is sold. This change could clearly have a massive global economic impact, and might be a bad sign for the strength of the dollar. It also appears to align with bankers interests to begin moving money out of the United States, into the Far East. Are bankers trying to squash the dollar?
Posted by Bob Chapman
