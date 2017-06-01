Houston's Second Flood & Los Angeles Apparel
Houston's Second Flood & Los Angeles Apparel
This is the Sept. 25, FULL EPISODE of VICE News Tonight on HBO. As Texans reckon with Harvey's fallout -- not only from the massive rainfall, but from the strained infrastructure that was supposed to protect them -- Roberto Ferdman got a look at what happened when officials ordered a second flood to save the city. Plus, VICE News examines the comeback of American Apparel founder Dov Charney.
Posted by Bob Chapman
