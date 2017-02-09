Get Ready for IRMA!
It is looking like direct impacts to the Lesser Antilles, if any, are more likely to be in the northern Leewards from Guadaloupe northward, but this may change in the coming days. The possibilities range from a direct raking of many of the Leeward Islands to the hurricane passing far enough north to only deliver periphery impacts such as high surf, gusty winds and rainbands. For now, residents of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should follow the progress of Irma closely.
Posted by Bob Chapman
