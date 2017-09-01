Coast To Coast AM - September 1, 2017 UFO Investigations & Open Lines
Coast To Coast AM - September 1, 2017 UFO Investigations & Open
Lines
Ufologist and forensic investigator Chase Kloetzke is the leader of the
"Special Assignment Team" of experienced and specialized investigators
for the Mutual UFO Network. She began her segment with a discussion of
the so-called "Star Child skull," which she has been investigating since
2013
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment