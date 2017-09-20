David Icke - The Man On Top!!! '2017 (MUST WATCH)
The Pope of Rome claims temporal or physical ownership over the Earth under "Papal Primacy" and Canon Law. The Pope claims to reign over the air or specifically rule over the spiritual realm as the "Vicar of Christ". The Pope claims to hold the "keys to the kingdom of heaven" and this is why the Vatican City flag uses a silver key and a gold key for its image. The Pope claims to own all souls under the doctrine of "Papal Supremacy". The word Catholic by definition means universal or all encompassing. The Pope claims to be infallible from error under the doctrine of "Papal Infallibility". Pope Francis replaced Joseph Ratzinger because of his training in multi tasking and connections with various groups and secret societies. Pope Francis is a Freemason from Argentina where many Nazis escaped too as well as a Jesuit Cardinal with close ties with the Zionists. I am not promoting the modern version of the Bible however in the Old Testament a chief prince and enemy of the Israelites is called Gog and Pope Francis' real name is Jorge Mario Ber-gog-lio. Canon Law is really Canaan Law. The Canaanites were enemies of the original Israelites. Pope Francis with the hand hidden under the coat and this is a masonic symbol known as the "master of the second veil" This refers to the hidden hand of power. From the Holy See Pope Francis is overseeing the secret societies and distributes payments to initiated members and cults as they carry out the Vatican's agenda. The Holy See is the brain controlling the secret societies which are as arms creeping into society. The Vatican system is like a masonic Hydra or octopus machine reaching its tentacles into society and squeezing humanity into submission while it has one tentacle in the Bank for International Settlements using its wealth to oil this machine. The House of Saud are deeply involved in financing this agenda and funnel their wealth into Switzerland and the Bank for International Settlements. The top princes of the Black Nobility manage the Holy See and have authority over the different secret societies which operate like serpentine arms. The European kingdoms are branches of Rome and the next stage of power with the British Crown as their top military and financial stronghold. The Black Nobility is the most ruthless organization on the planet and they are seeking complete human enslavement and global domination. They work closely with the other royal families and they are all unified in their plot for take over while they use the tactic of divide and conquer and the illusion of compartmentalization. They are not all powerful and they must be dealt with. When they are exposed and resisted without fear they are the ones that tremble in fear. The word Holy derives from the Greek word Holos which means all. The Holy See is their All Seeing Eye. They have developed all modern electronics with microphones and cameras in them. Roman-Jesuit and British-Masonic agents are running the intelligence agencies in the United States and the Vatican and royal families are hacked into this intelligence network. From my understanding the Black Nobility and royal families have rooms with television screens in the basements of their palaces and can hack into any modern television, smart phone, and computer as well as other electronics and watch and listen in on anyone. I believe the German House of Hesse have been given full oversight through this network and operate as a back up for Rome. The Church of Scientology is also hacked into the electronic grid. Not only are the electronics spying on society but also radiating electromagnetic frequencies which can target minds and hack into a persons physiology. The electronic grid is an intelligence gathering system that is also weaponized. Through the Human Brain Project based in Geneva Switzerland and owned and funded by the European Union they have developed neuro-robotics and neuro interface with the electronics. The European Union is based on the Treaty of Rome and was signed in Rome at Capitoline Hill. They can basically plug their minds into HAARP, computers, and other electronics which are radiating weaponized electromagnetic frequencies. Royal families with harps on their coat of arms specialize in this. The royal and noble families have access to this technology. So they can watch and listen to a person in the privacy of their own home and then also control the frequencies emitted from the electronics and target a person's nervous system with electronic attacks on their minds and body. It is like a synthetic telepathy. The royal families and fully initiated members of secret societies have extreme God complexes. The monarchs believe it is their divine right to rule over others. Zionists think they are God's chosen people. They call human beings cattle and sheep and have absolutely no repsect for the life of others. The electronic weaponized grid is all based on Kabbalah and Hermeticism. Their electronic torture weapons are a subtle and unseen threat and one of the most destructive weapons that they have. They are enabled to do this because society has been progressively structured as fascist pyramidic institutions with the top pyramid in Rome.
