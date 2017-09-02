Coast To Coast AM - September 2, 2017 ECETI Ranch & Places of Power
Nestled within the Mount Adams Wilderness north of the Columbia River Gorge in south-central Washington State, ECETI Ranch is a legendary Cascadian UFO and ET contact hotspot. Reports of contact with intelligent beings from within the region predate Kenneth Arnold's 1947 sighting of flying saucers. UFO researcher and author, James Gilliland joins Connie WIllis in the first half to give us an update on the ranch and a mysterious cave on the site. There are natural power places, composed of magnetic anomalies and heavy in electrical energy. In the second half, author and energy expert, Alyssa Adisi Waya Alexandria, will discuss how within these places, one can reach incomparable states of altered and visionary consciousness, where doorways to access these other realms are constantly reaching out to us in a conscious manner, answering our intentions. Coast To Coast AM - September 2, 2017 ECETI Ranch & Places of Power
