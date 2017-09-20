Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 9/3/17: Americans Coming Together
Date: Sunday September 03, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, September 3rd - North Korea Nuke Test: Defense Secretary James Mattis is threatening military action against North Korea following the test of a suspected hydrogen bomb. North Korea released photos only hours prior of leader Kim Jong Un standing next to the alleged thermonuclear device. We'll also cover the bombshell video the globalists don't want you to see showing unity between all people following Hurricane Harvey. We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide broadcast!
Posted by Bob Chapman
