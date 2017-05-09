Controlled Collapse: Rothschild Just Sold Massive Amounts of U.S. Assets
Jacob Rothschild has released a report detailing a huge change in assets switching significantly from US dollars to pounds and euros. In the report from Rothschild’s investment trust RITCAP he stated: “We do not believe this is an appropriate time to add to risk” and that we are in a time when “economic growth is by no means assured”. This video gives a detailed outline of some of the ramifications of what this could have for the US and global economy.
Posted by Bob Chapman
