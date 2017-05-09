Brilliant Ken O'Keefe Lecture Lays Out the Future Agenda
Former US Marine and truth activist Ken O’Keefe recounts his experiences of direct action marine conservation, being part of the Human Shield action in Iraq and surviving the Israeli attack on the MV Mavi Marmara, in which he defended the ship and disarmed two Israeli Commandos. In this previously unseen lecture Ken exposes the social and political machinations which hold people hostage to control agendas and enforced poverty around the world, while sharing his experiences of raising controversial views where others have kept silent, in a heartfelt and powerful presentation.
Bob Chapman
