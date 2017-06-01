China's New World Order: Gold-backed oil benchmark on the way
China has announced a "new world order" for world oil markets that could have profound effects on the global economy and the monetary order itself. But as The Shanghai International Energy Exchange gears up for operation, it's important to note yet again that this is another engineered conflict with the pre-determined death of the dollar system being used to bring in the new multipolar world order that the NWO has been openly working toward for decades.
Posted by Bob Chapman
