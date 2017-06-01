Anonymous - There is Something They Aren't Telling You... (WEATHER IN AMERICA 2017-2018)
Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Harvey
Photos of HAARP reveal reveal hundreds of pylons creating an 'antenna
field' where interlinking wires create a net of electricity just below
the clouds, with the potential to send energy beneath the ground, too.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment