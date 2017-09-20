The Depopulation Storm To Bring In The NWO

Our world is Not overpopulated. Our world is MISMANAGED by those who hate God and Despise His children.
We will never be free until we are free from our controlling mind. Everyone, politicians, the media, schools, business, churches, all institutions are controlling us with an invisible force that masquerades as freedom, this invisible force is the controlling mind.
The goal of society is to program the mind ( mind creating other mind)
it starts so early ( childhood) that we do not know any better than
living in the mental prison. This is why you need to learn the real truth about the nature of the mind and life in general to deprogram your mind, unslave yourself from the brainwashing. Google TruthContest click on the earth icon and read the Present, it explains for the 1st time ever the big picture of life in every facet, including the truth about the mind.
