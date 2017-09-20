Unseen Jim Marrs Presentation Remote Viewing Alien Civilizations [FULL VIDEO]
Previously unseen full lecture by Jim Marrs He explains how remote viewing has been used to take a look at the different extraterrestrial species interacting with the Earth. Marrs will present a program on what the trained viewers experienced when using this mental technology to study alien life forms. An interesting to note this project made many discoveries regarding UFOs and extraterrestrials. Jim shows us some of the amazing findings that top remote viewers have recovered.
Posted by Bob Chapman
