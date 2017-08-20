Who Controls All of Our Money?

When I say “money” I am talking about “currency”. The dollar bills and what we have in our bank accounts are actually currency, not true money. I use the term money for currency, just to simplify the explanations. Fiat currency is not backed by 'nothing' it is backed by the fact you must pay your taxes in it. Thus it is backed by the threat of imprisonment...or worse.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment