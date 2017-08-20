Illuminati Is Ready To Trigger WW3 And To Establish NWO
Of course they would love to explain that these specialist’s expertise would be used in other regions of the planet, and as you all know, the military isn’t allowed to operate in the United States. If this is the case, then why the sudden need to recruit so many more? As you'll soon see, just about anything could lead to a state of Martial Law. In today's environment, it won't take much. In a previous post titled, Obama Warns: Be Ready For EMP Attacks, martial law dollar update, martial law dollar collapse news, dollar collapse martial law, latest update martial law, latest news dollar collapse, martial law un, martial law after election, Engineered Pandemics, Massive Earthquakes, and Martial Law, I mentioned how on May 31, Obama took time out of his extremely busy schedule to deliver an address at the FEMA National Response Coordination Center in Washington where he made a point to stress that Americans who are not preparing for disaster, or who do not have emergency evacuation plans for any given scenario, could find themselves in big trouble in the near future. The following excerpt from Obama’s speech comes directly from the official White House website…"One of the things that we have learned over the course of the last seven and a half years is that government plays a vital role, but it is every citizen’s responsibility to be prepared for a disaster. And that means taking proactive steps, like having an evacuation plan, having a fully stocked disaster supply kit. If your local authorities ask you to evacuate, you have to do it. Don’t wait."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment