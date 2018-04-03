Warning from a Real Economic Collapse Survivor.

This goes along with what Greg has said for years. Eventually there will be a collapse that will affect every man, woman and child on the planet, and it will be Biblical in proportions. And that we should keep our eyes on the bond market. There will be a sell off that will cause a spike in rates. This is about life on the other side of that meltdown.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment