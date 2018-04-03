Strange, Rothschild Dumps A Huge Amount Of US Assets
ADP stats came out today and jobs surged by the most in 5 months. There are many cities that have surpassed the housing bubble in 2008 and we are approaching housing bubble 2 and when it pops it will be a disaster. The GDP numbers have been revised even higher now, showing the economy is recovering when it really isn't. Bank executives are selling their stocks, are they signalling that something is about to happen. The Rothschild firm has sold US assets, another strange indicator.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Let them sell whatever they want. There will be opportunities for smaller investors to comeReplyDelete
into the market that has been controlled up
to now by the big dinosaurs. Let them go!