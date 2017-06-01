The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Sunday 8/27/17: Chuck Johnson, Roger Stone
Date: Sunday August 27, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, August 27th - Live Coverage of Hellstorms - We cover the demon megastorm Hurricane Harvey as it puts Houston, Texas, completely underwater. We also cover another "megastorm" in Washington DC as we reveal the plot to oust President Trump and fuel an establishment-driven war inside the United States. Chuck Johnson, CEO of Got News, explains the #NeverTrump censorship of Infowars inside the White House. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
