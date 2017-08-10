Fears Rise After US Bans All Russians From Entering America For First Time In History
"USA, the Land of the Mad". Is that govt living in the middle-ages? Gone more retarded than primitive!
But, Heck, "Radical Islamic Terrorists" and MS-13 and Mexican drug Cartel members have Carte` Blanche free access to walk right into the US! Brilliant move. "Disaster" written all over this one.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment