Benjamin Fulford Report - Aug 21, 2017

Ivanka is a problem too,she is still friends with chelsea clinton,and
others who like herself are New York liberals who have never suffered a
day in their lives,never worked a day in their lives and never lived
without a day in need in their rich lives.They do not know what it is
truely like to be a working American.They have never suffered and that
is why Trump should not have her whispering in his ear.He knows,he has
worked around the poor all his life.Of every creed and color he has
given them jobs and a way of feeding themselves and their familys.
