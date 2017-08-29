FBI denies docs on Clinton because of why?

A lawyer, as reported by the Washington Times, recently had his FOYA request denied, but can you guess the reason?
Hillary
Clinton’s case isn’t interesting enough to the public to justify
releasing the FBI’s files on her, the bureau said this week in rejecting
an open-records request by a lawyer seeking to have the former
secretary of state punished for perjury.
