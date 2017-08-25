Cynthia McKinney On The Left Right Divide And The Power Cell Solution #UNRIG
America has reached a fork in the road where one path leads to freedom and the other to complete destruction. Our choices in the face of this left right divide are clear...we unite as a people against the oligarchy...or the oligarchy unites us all under a common collective global government. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth interviews former congresswoman and activist extraordinaire Cynthia McKinney about the current state of the left/right divide and how her campaign #UNRIG the system, is actively seeking to restore integrity and truth to governance, with the informed will and wisdom of We the People at its heart.
