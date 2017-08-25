Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 8/25/17: Jack Posobiec, Doug Haggman, Roger Stone
Date: Friday August 25, 2017
Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show
Friday, August 25th - Trump vs. Harvey - President Trump faces a major challenge as Hurricane Harvey looms towards the Texas coast. The president is already working with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA to prepare, despite media accusations to the contrary. DC insiders Doug Haggman and Roger Stone reveal the deep state's other attack plans against Trump. And Jack Posobiec talks about how the elites are trying to isolate Trump in the White House. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
