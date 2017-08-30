Coast To Coast AM - August 30, 2017 Infrastructure Breakdown & Wicca Rituals
Coast To Coast AM - August 30, 2017 Infrastructure Breakdown & Wicca Rituals In the first half, former CBS TV and Newsweek reporter, Hugh Simpson, discussed our vulnerability to a catastrophic breakdown of infrastructure, energy, and food, which is greater than it's ever been because of our dependence on technology, and our lack of preparation and survival skills. Visionary, and practitioner of a variety of esoteric disciplines, Ivo Dominguez, Jr., has been active in Wicca and the Pagan community since 1978. In the latter half, he talked about Wicca and astrology. Coast To Coast AM - August 30, 2017 Infrastructure Breakdown & Wicca Rituals
Posted by Bob Chapman
