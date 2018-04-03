Armstrong's Cycle Analysis Predicts A Major Event This Fall
DHS warned Charlottesville ahead of time and the mayor did not heed this warnings. US release 500,000 gallons of oil from its reserves because of the hurricane. The Pentagon is changing the troop count in and now we are going to find out there are a lot more troops overseas. US bombed on the border of NK to provoke them further. Iraq restores flights with Russia. The Syrian now has control over the routes to Deir-Ezor and Assad says the funding to the paid mercenaries is drying up. Martin Armstrong is predicting a major event this fall.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
