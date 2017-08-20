(2017 - 2018) WARNING -- THE LAST GENERATION IS NOW
the bible says the day of the Lord is terrible..only the ones full of the holy spirit, and a strong faith and relationship with Jesus and the bible will not be deceived...they only created the rapture for people who are afraid of death,which means they really don't have faith..because all people who have and will die in Christ will be saved..death is a comma,not a PERIOD, as Jesus has the keys to death..the bible says the dead know nothing..so their next conscious thought is when they are RAISED incorruptible at his 2nd coming...but IMO, and by the signs, we are most definitely the last generation..the bible also says the end times will be rapid ones...have you ever seen anything happen so fast all over this world? I know I have not. Jesus is coming...so is a great deception 1st
Posted by Bob Chapman
