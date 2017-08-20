The Government Is Terrified You'll Find Out The Truth About Cannabis

A first of its kind study shows undeniable evidence that cannabis can cure opioid addiction which has big pharma concerned that people may soon discover everything else cannabis can be used as a medicine for. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Chad Jackett of Liberty Farms about the ground breaking medicinal benefits that are discovered with cannabis everyday as well as the need for a grassroots approach to achieving the kind of legalization Canadians actually want to see.
