Trump Derangement Syndrome Sweeping America !!

Zombiefied Anti-Trump Protester Goes NUTS!
This is what mass hysteria looks like.
most Sociopaths or Psychopaths don't realize they have an issue. It truly is a shame we no longer have Mandated Mental Evaluations in the US anymore, she it may find comfort in a safe-space made from padding and a coat where they can hug and rock themselves to sleep.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment