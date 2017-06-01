GOLD is the﻿ money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!

Trump Derangement Syndrome Sweeping America !!

Zombiefied Anti-Trump Protester Goes NUTS!
This is what mass hysteria looks like.
most Sociopaths or Psychopaths don't realize they have an issue. It truly is a shame we no longer have Mandated Mental Evaluations in the US anymore, she it may find comfort in a safe-space made from padding and a coat where they can hug and rock themselves to sleep.﻿














