The International Banking Cartel Exposed - G. Edward Griffin
Corporations already think they rule the world. It is up to the 'we the people' we have to prove to them they don't.
Author and Filmmaker G. Edward Griffin is interviewed by Australian entrepreneur Marcus Denning on the global central banking scam. Topics covered include: gold and silver money standards, bitcoin, banking bail-ins, the trans pacific –partnership agreement (TPP), the collapse of entrepreneurship and innovation, gun laws, the IMF, World Bank, The Council On Foreign Relations and the Australian real estate bubble.
G Edward Griffin has been fighting the NWO longer than most of you have been alive.
