Brace Yourself For Anything - All Bets Are Off: Jim Rickards
Everyone should understand the implications for a falling dollar.
A good look at the current economic challenges. In depth and well researched, this book also takes a broader look at what is really happening around the world and to our monetary systems. The section on China was particularly illuminating, while the chapters at the end suggest ways of protecting your investments through a monetary collapse.
