Audit the Fed -- Rand Paul
Transcript : welcome to you 0:11 fine to audit the Federal Reserve for 0:13 years now 0:15 it's impossible of course under an 0:17 ordinary Republican administration it 0:18 would be pretty unlikely but perhaps you 0:21 can pull it off under President Trump 0:22 who has endorsed the idea better quality 0:25 introduced and audit the Fed bill into 0:27 the Senate is campaigning hard for the 0:29 Republican majority to pass it while 0:31 they can 0:32 Senator Paul joins us here in Washington 0:34 sir thanks for coming on 0:35 absolutely so why would we want to audit 0:38 the Fed why is this of concern to the 0:40 average person who's not a banker i 0:41 think it is your question is why would 0:43 he want to that means about transparency 0:45 it's about knowing what your government 0:46 does the Constitution gives the power to 0:50 Congress to mention point money we sort 0:52 of transfer that power to the Federal 0:54 Reserve in 1913 I think I don't know 0:57 what they're doing the dollars lost 0:58 ninety-six percent of its purchasing 1:00 power what does that mean your prices 1:02 have gone up every year what was once 1:04 more the dollar you know is now takes 1:07 twenty-four dollars to buy what was once 1:09 when that all results policies made at 1:10 the Federal Reserve absolutely they 1:12 printed the mining but it's sort of a 1:13 codependency and this is a dirty little 1:15 secret 1:16 you need to have a federal reserve and 1:18 you have 20 trillion our debt why they 1:20 buy your get but they fired at by 1:22 printing up money you can't have an 1:25 enormous debt if you don't have a 1:26 federal start putting up the money but 1:28 there are ramifications and the 1:30 ramifications are higher prices so a lot 1:32 of senior citizens will say oh gosh I 1:34 tell me there's no inflation and I don't 1:36 get an increase in my Social Security 1:37 check but the price is really are going 1:40 up from the grocery store it all depends 1:42 on how you measure inflation so there's 1:45 a massive amount of wealth floating 1:46 around over the past 10 years but 1:48 famously most of it seems to have 1:49 stopped or is relatively small number of 1:51 people it's one of the factors behind 1:53 selection i think most would agree how 1:55 much of that has to do with fed policy 1:58 the interesting thing is you know 1:59 everybody particularly Democrats talk 2:01 about income inequality but i think the 2:03 federal reserve has a lot to do with it 2:04 because people get richer who already 2:06 have money so you and I might have to go 2:09 out and our mentor if you're a 2:10 schoolteacher you gotta work to earn 2:11 your money but if you have a bunch of 2:13 money and you park at the Fed they pay 2:14 you to keep it there so we actually use 2:17 taxpayer money to pay people just to 2:19 have it sitting at the federal reserve 2:21 was the 2:22 average person get out of that such 2:24 policy you could they get to the 2:26 government borrows an enormous amount of 2:28 money we get stuff we don't pay for but 2:30 we also get something that we don't want 2:32 and that is the recessions and 2:35 depressions that go about their been 2:36 more recessions and depressions bad 2:38 things since we got the best in the 2:40 world before the Fed they gave us the 2:42 president we're gonna have less 2:43 depression for the great depression came 2:45 right after the Fed and all the 2:47 downturns we've had been with the fed in 2:49 existence sweetheart it's been a hundred 2:51 year so it's a long time when you have a 2:53 lot of downturns have happened through 2:54 if you want to look at the most recent 2:56 one the crisis where the banking system 2:58 was teetering on the brink and resonate 3:00 that was caused because the federal 3:02 reserve kept the interest rates low and 3:04 people get building houses instead what 3:06 should happen if a bunch of people are 3:08 building houses and you and I go out 3:09 we're all buying houses the price of 3:11 money the interest rate should go up and 3:14 then the economy will slow down as 3:15 interest rates couple what happened in 3:17 the Federal Reserve keeps the interest 3:19 rates low permanently then what happens 3:21 is you get a boom and people are 3:23 building houses like crazy but they 3:24 build too many houses because no one 3:26 told me to stop building 3:27 why did the Federal Reserve keep 3:29 interest rates low to pay for a 20 3:31 trillion-dollar debt if interest rates 3:33 were to go back where they were 3:34 historically five percent or even seven 3:37 percent the government campaign for 3:38 their dad so Kenny Allen who runs the 3:40 Fed is against this she said auditing 3:43 the Fed raha tha size monetary policy 3:46 leaving expenditure why that's bad i 3:49 mean shouldn't elected the others have a 3:50 role in our Omni it seems pretty 3:53 political to me already 3:54 do you think it is well it makes me so 3:56 mad that i introduced further 3:58 legislation to make it illegal for the 4:00 Federal Reserve lobbyists we pay them we 4:02 appointed them and we're supposed to 4:04 oversee them and their lobbying against 4:07 transparency their lobbying against our 4:08 oversight it's insulting the main lobby 4:11 against auditing the bed is the Fed and 4:14 who else I mean you don't have majority 4:15 support moment for this why would rise 4:18 but no that's not true we had 53 votes 4:20 for it we really 51 Republicans and two 4:23 Democrats voted for Bernie Sanders voted 4:25 for it but I know that having 4:26 involvement did and fifty all 51 out of 4:29 50 4:29 three Republican what I've got a little 4:31 initiated i just want to give a fair 4:32 hearing that what they're arguing com 4:34 some see that the Fed paces massive debt 4:38 and they love big government and they 4:39 know that we have to have a big debt 4:41 that big government and have to pay for 4:43 it so I want to mess with the Fed 4:44 because right now it's able to 4:45 accommodate his enormous debt one of the 4:47 reasons i want oversight though is that 4:49 I think a lot of people get hurt in the 4:51 downturn 2008 when the housing market 4:54 would rust I blame that on the Federal 4:56 Reserve and we're right in the middle of 4:58 another boom 4:59 anybody seen the stock market lately it 5:01 is a boom just like the real estate 5:03 people 2008 and it will come to an end 5:06 I wish I knew exactly when so i can give 5:08 you a reviewer some investment advice 5:10 but it will come to an end there will be 5:12 a correction we have a huge bubble 5:15 Indian in the stock market created by 5:18 easy money free money everybody's got 5:20 money Federal Reserve when you do k the 5:23 money but there will be repercussions 5:24 and that'll be the downturn there will 5:27 be a response or reaction to all of this 5:29 extra money so we're looking for all 5:31 that time Elliot Abrams who served in 5:33 the last Bush administration is under 5:35 consideration to become deputy secretary 5:37 state you with this crack the door to 5:39 admit Elliot Abrams and the neo-cons 5:41 will become scurrying in by the hundreds 5:44 yeah I I think someone who's never 5:46 Trumper Abrams with the nevertrump ER he 5:49 was disparaging and said to the 5:51 president of things about the president 5:52 that he would never vote for any said 5:54 that share that Washington and Lincoln's 5:56 at in that Trump wasn't fit to sit in it 5:59 someone who's the nevertrump should 6:00 never be in it from State Department I 6:02 mean for goodness sakes 6:04 but he also represents things that 6:05 Donald Trump doesn't president Trump has 6:07 been different than he said the 6:09 nation-building hasn't worked when he 6:11 said that led a room came forward and 6:13 said he's absolutely wrong nation 6:15 builders what we need to do regime 6:17 change iraq war led a ruse was one of 6:19 the key architects of the Iraq war we 6:22 don't need people with the failed 6:24 policies back in down Trump does 6:26 represent something new and different 6:28 four dollars and i think a welcome 6:30 relief from the neo-cons so I hope he 6:32 doesn't point to me who doesn't really 6:34 agree with him 6:35 I'm baffled by I got 6:36 on several topics like thank you 6:38 appreciate it
“once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason
“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger
“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger
"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin
The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin
Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL
“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss
“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941
Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN
There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki
The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus
The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros
"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.
This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.
By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."
USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924
Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN
Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN
"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker
Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they make you king ....
Bob Dylan
"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich
There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle
Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon
The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow
When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE
Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE
The one who Controls the Education System , Controls Perception UNKNOWN
"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
Albert EinsteinIn The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN
Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN
Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul
"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff
You can love your Country and not your Government
Jesse Ventura
" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck
"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones
"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan
"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato
The world is a tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo
"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN
"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN
"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN
"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."
Serial Killer Richard Ramirez
"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty."
Thomas Jefferson
Albert Einstein
Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki
Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki
" Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki
"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson
Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson
“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki
"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way
"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN
The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki
"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford
What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN
If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki
"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin
"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell
Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN
Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki
“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb
"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN
Let me tell you why you're here. You're here because you know something. What you know you can't explain, but you feel it. You've felt it your entire life, that there's something wrong with the world. You don't know what it is, but it's there, like a splinter in your mind, driving you mad. It is this feeling that has brought you to me. Do you know what I'm talking about?
Morpheus The Matrix 1999
