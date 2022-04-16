Saturday, April 16, 2022

This is how The Fed will debase the Dollar and cause Hyperinflation https://youtu.be/1yEq5gCSa6c

This is how The Fed will debase the Dollar and cause Hyperinflation https://youtu.be/1yEq5gCSa6c

The feds QE into infinity will precipitate the collapse of the dollar and subsequent depression.The fed will debase the dollar and cause hyperinflation and the ensuing calamity will be apocalyptic. It will be worse this time because we are headed to an inflationary depression rather than a deflationary one. At least until the last deflationary one, the average person may not have had much money, but what money he did have actually bought more stuff. In the coming inflationary one, the dollars you do have will buy less, so the average mans standard of living will go down even more. Welcome to The Atlantis Report . Critical events are happening so fast, All around the world, as markets cool, political unrest heats up. It’s all part of the "Greatest Depression": when people lose everything and have nothing left to lose, they lose it… and the markets are losing it, too. The global slowdown will accelerate and equity markets will decline. Mergers and acquisitions have fallen 11 percent so far this year, as companies brace for periods of growing economic uncertainty. To keep the cheap money flowing, this year more than 30 central banks around the globe have lowered their interest rates and dozens are expected to cut their rates again next quarter. Last week, the Australian central bank dropped interest rates, already at their lowest in history, to a new low of 0.75 percent. India also cut its rates again last week, bringing them down to 5.15 from 5.40 percent in hopes of propping up their slowing economy. With auto and motorcycle sales dramatically down, consumer spending markedly slowing, and fears of a cash crunch, India’s central bank tweeted out assurances that there will be "plenty of dough for depositors." They claimed the reports of bank instability were “rumors.” China, the world’s second-largest economy, posted its slowest economic growth since 1990. To date, government measures have failed to reverse the trend. Refusing to aggressively lower rates, Chinese attempts to boost the economy with fiscal policy, such as infrastructure spending, have failed. Infrastructure investment is up only 4 percent from January to August compared with 20 percent only two years ago. Moreover, Chinese private bond defaults are up 60 percent in the first eight months of the year. Countries accumulated more debt than they can ever repay . Corporations accumulated more debt than they can ever repay . Consumer accumulated more debt than they can ever repay . This time around you will not be able to bail out the corporations without bailing out all consumers. What happens to money when you must print to keep humans from rising up and destroying the elites ? What happens to the elites when the consumer figures out they were played for fools and the entire surveillance state was built in anticipation of the big collapse that's coming . The non 1% is very close to collectively waking up, it will make the Arab Spring look calm and peaceful . The Monetary inflation, a derivative of QE and money printing, has been going on since the the advent of fiat paper money, to sustain perpetual poverty, & force serfs to work to survive, thereby effectively giving the money printers the power to hold the advantage of bargaining, trade, & commerce. Which of course results in low wages, price controls, monetary value control, legal oppression through bribing state & federal employees to write laws, & because they can print money infinitely, they can purchase, own, & control everything under the sun, globally. Basically it's the Quintrillionaires vs the Nillionaires , because the serfs don't have money. Global Neo-Serfdom in short. The difficulty now is that the measuring yardstick all these years was gold, and now its price is totally distorted out of reality; and even if gold is taken as a yardstick, its demand is not what it used to be: there is a whole generation that does not understand its utility, and therefore it does not want to buy or hold it. Add to this the infinite quantity of "money" generated out of every hole in the banksters' body, all those "derivatives" and all. Since the manufacturing capacity of the countries have become incompatible and not comparable in any standard way, supply side calculations are also distorted. The normal way out of a depression is either the 0.1% buys all the assets in the country, and take the people into serfdom, or the 99% demolishes the castle walls, introduces a new currency and resets the money market. We are opting for the first. I do believe the serfdom has been perpetual, the bankers sustain it, & the castle can no longer protect the local serfs because of growing immigration & street terrorism. The pretty & rather large corporate buildings will continue to become vacant, unused, & randomly ransacked by the serfs & foreign serfs till everyone begins to see the result of neo-feudalism is only ever more poverty for all. Obviously the banks can't feasibly continue to bailout the Zombie Corps which add little or no value. The bankster pricks didn't learn their lesson because the CDO's are being used now more than they were in 08 and when that bitch pops it's over. There won't be any bailouts for the banks this time around either so they'll all go bankrupt. There won't be any need in running on the banks either. When the currency is debased to the point of worthlessness what's the point in doing a bank run . Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it". People just can't seem to get that. One thing I've noticed, in keeping up with not only how this is playing out in the US, but also in other developed countries, is that there seems to almost be a spell cast upon central bankers, money managers, and politicians, which is leading each and every one of them down the same path. It's almost like an orchestrated evil is at work, pulling the strings of these puppets, accomplishing its will. This does not end well is one thing I'm sure of. Prepare accordingly, if preparations of that magnitude are even possible. I wish everyone the best of luck, because this is going to be a bitch. This time it is going to be Apocalyptic financially. Some how we have thousands of more subprime loans, defaulting home, auto and student loans now than were issued in 2008. It's crazy. Meanwhile ,In Europe, in addition to playing the monetary stimulus card, the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi called for “unity,” urging member states of the Eurozone to commit to fiscal spending. Numerous European nations, including Germany, which is slowing into recession, however, are opposing the ECB’s stimulus mandate. They want to keep their budgets balanced and are not willing to drag their nation into debt. On the bankster side, to boost fees lost because of low interest rates, down about 20 percent this year, banks increased their lending to corporations eager to borrow cheap money. Thus, the $250 trillion global-debt bubble continues to swell. Be it monetary or fiscal stimulus, it’s becoming increasingly clear that neither measure – although they might temporarily boost sagging economies , will not reverse the oncoming "Greatest Depression." We forecast that U.S. equities, however, have topped out, and, as the impeachment process against President Trump accelerates, it will push them much lower. Further, as economies continue to decline, social unrest will dramatically escalate, as evidenced in nations from South America to Africa, from Asia to the Middle East, and from Europe.soon to the United States. And we have more market manipulation. Fiat is about to die for a very long time after this. This is going to be so big that I can't even wrap my head around the consequences yet. We are moving towards an economic Armageddon that will shake the world to its core. Silver, gold and lead will be very useful in the coming years, prepare accordingly.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN