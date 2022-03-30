This is why the Coming Housing Crisis will be worse than 2008 Recession https://youtu.be/Mhz6H3G1Ggk

Housing Crisis 2.0 worse than 2008 Recession -- Economic Collapse -- Market Crash A Bloomberg article years ago titled "Wall Street Unlocks Profits From Distress With Rental Revolution" looked behind the curtain and pointed out that a great deal of this housing recovery that has driven the average home price up 30% since 2012 has been the result of Wall Street hedge funds buying in bulk foreclosed houses in order to turn them into rentals. Like many people, I find it totally objectionable these deals were "bundled" and offered in such a way that allowed big business to crowd the average American out of the housing market. In parts of the country, cash fleeing China and other troubled countries has flowed into the market pumping up prices. These type of situations create a questionable base for higher home prices when we consider the low end of the market is driven by Fannie, Freddie, and the Federal Housing Administration all insuring 3.5% down payments from borrowers that lack substantial collateral. History has shown that such special financing simply encourages people to rush out and buy homes they cannot afford. It is important to remember that low-interest rates do not necessarily bring about quality growth or prosperity, decades of slow growth in Japan has proven this. One of the sad accomplishments of current Fed policy is that low-interest rates often do not create all that much new demand but simply moves what does exist forward. To make the situation worse the Federal Housing Administration is busy issuing and guaranteeing risky mortgages written by thinly capitalized non-banks. In 2012 the large Wall Street banks represented over 65% of Federal Housing Administration backed loans, today that number has cratered. Even they have realized loaning money to people that won't pay it back is a recipe for disaster. America is preparing for a replay of the 2008 housing crisis.We are even seeing restrictions raised on borrowers with past foreclosures in a housing market that may drop 20% when this Fed Wall Street bubble pops. A strong appetite among foreign investors for office buildings, apartments, malls and other real estate has in part fueled the long-running bull market in U.S. commercial property. Now, amid a maturing property market cycle and rising uncertainties in geopolitics and the global economy,Housing Bubble - Housing Bubble 2.0 - Housing Bubble 2019 Housing Crash - Real Estate Bubble 2.0 - Home Prices Housing Correction - Market Shift - Foreclosures - Short Sales 2019 Housing Market - 2019 Real Estate Market Housing Bubble Burst - Economic Collapse - Housing Market Crash Housing Crisis - Real Estate Market - Real Estate News Recession - Mortgage Rates - Real Estate Investing Pre-Foreclosures - Realtor foreign investors have sold more U.S. commercial real estate than they bought in a quarter for the first time since 2013. With the remaining inventory they will be gracious enough to rent the properties at top dollar. This has been skewing the foreclosure numbers for a while and limiting supply to keep prices up. Recall that in the Great Recession the stimulus of low rates was countered by a tightening of lending standards as lenders feared rising default risk. Ultimately, the collapsing system was bailed out as consequence. Even the rules regarding insolvency had to be changed since many financial organizations were technically insolvent… too many non-performing loans, bad derivative bets, overleveraging, etc.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment