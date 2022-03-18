Friday, March 18, 2022

Japan's Stagnating Economy struggling with Debt Deflation and Depopulation https://youtu.be/KoRKrAzvT54

Japan's Stagnating Economy struggling with Debt Deflation and Depopulation https://youtu.be/KoRKrAzvT54

Japan's Stagnating Economy struggling with Debt , Deflation and Depopulation Japan is very rich in terms of its highly developed economy. The country is positioned as third in terms of nominal GDP and fourth in purchasing power parity (PPP). Japan has also occupied the third place in automobile and electronic manufacturing industries and is also listed under the major innovative countries of the world. In the recent era, the main challenges and competition for Japan are China and South Korea. But at 233 percent, Japan is known to have the highest ratio of debt to GDP among the world’s advanced economies. Japan obviously is known for being stuck in a liquidity trap (where monetary policy is no longer effective because it is a self-fulfilling prophecy), and Japan suffers from deflation or a negative inflation rate. The core CPI (includes fresh food prices only) appears to be quite volatile, and from what I have read, this was caused by a postponed hike of consumption tax, in which simply the cost would have been passed onto the consumer. The non-core CPI, however, looks like a disaster, but there aren’t any “major worries,” according to Kudora of the Bank of Japan, which is being held down by lower energy prices. Japan also suffers from a huge demographic problem. I mean, Japan is old! There are a million factors that go into economic growth in any given quarter, and those will come along and rise and fall and whatever, but Japan has an overwhelming factor that makes economic growth very difficult, and that’s the aging population. Japan has the highest life expectancy in the world (the average person lives to 84 there) and one of the lowest fertility rates (less than 1.5 children per couple). They were one of the first countries in the world to have a below-replacement fertility rate (first hitting that point in 1959). And their current fertility is actually an improvement. Fertility got as low as 1.3 a couple of decades back, As a result of all of this, a third of the population of Japan is over the age of 60. Adult diapers are now outselling baby diapers in the country, which has never happened in any country in history. That means that the working-age population is continually shrinking while having to care for an ever-increasing population of retirees. Japan tends to resist allowing more immigrants to bolster the workforce, so you have fewer and fewer workers trying to grow an economy with limited resources. There’s a number in demographics, known as the “dependency ratio,” which is the ratio between people of working age (15 to 65) to the people outside of that age range. That ratio obviously isn’t the sole factor in economic growth, but it’s a pretty robust predictor of whether a country is capable of it. And Japan’s ratio is terrible and only getting worse. Today, Japan faces a serious economic and demographic disaster. It is a sad reality for a genuinely gracious culture that has innovated a lot over the years. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Why has Japan's economy not collapsed yet? Well, the answer is Strong export and strong offshore investment. Japan’s economy has been hampered with weak domestic demand. Demographic with people getting old is not good for expecting a generation of demand. What do retired people need, other than a house and modest transportation? Would your everyday grandma have an eagerness for new smartphones? Would grandpa care if honda launches a new sport car? However, Japan has a well-established market for its products overseas. Take, for example, Indonesia. When you go outside, most cars that you will see are those of Japan brands. Globally, Toyota secured enough demand in this country so that the effect of the global economic crisis in 2008 did not do much damage to them. The same also experienced by Honda and Mitsubishi. Cars, and its supply chain, create enough economic demand that will make Japan’s slowdown in economy unfelt for decades to come unless people stop using them. The Japanese economy is the 3rd largest in the world. The unemployment rate is 2.8%. The job-offers-to-applicants ratio is 1.52, meaning there are 1.52 jobs for everyone who is looking for a job. The stock market is nearly back to its highest level in the post-bubble period (when it was ridiculously overvalued). Furthermore, growth is pretty good! The problem is that many people focus on the overall GDP growth rate. By that measure, growth may indeed be sluggish (next to the bottom of the G10, above only Switzerland). But a lot of that may be because the working population is shrinking. Remember, growth = change in population X change in productivity. So even if people get 2% more productive every year, if the population shrinks by 2%, GDP will remain the same. If instead, we look at per capita GDP — which is what really matters — it’s been pretty good. Since the global financial crisis, it’s been right in the middle of the G7, along with Canada — not as good as Germany or the US, but better than France, the UK, and of course, Italy. By the way, I’d also say the fact that Japanese farmers are dying off is actually a good thing for Japanese growth. As Japanese farmers die off and there’s no one left to take over, laws concerning the ownership of farmland will change, larger farms and more commercial farms will be allowed, and farming — which is now more akin to gardening than what we think of as farming — will become more efficient and productive. The country as a whole will benefit economically. The countryside may even be revitalized as more productive farmers can actually make a living from farming, instead of having to hold down second jobs. Let's not confuse a poorly performing economy with an economy on the brink of collapse. Japan's economy will undoubtedly outlast China’s and perhaps even that of the US. Most of the debt load in Japan are carried internally. The Japanese people are terrific at saving money, and that's how the country can borrow almost all the money it needs from its own people. Indeed, the flow of private savings to public spending is so great that not even negative interest rates on savings, effectively a tax on savings, have slowed that down. Despite egregious overspending on infrastructure (witness all the redundant train lines by multiple operators), there's still no hint of inflation. In effect, this sluggish scenario can continue indefinitely, and it may be unique to Japan. Typically, when a government runs up such a high debt load, the creditors will demand higher interest for financing further spending. But, that's not the case with the dutiful savers in Japan. The government will always be able to service its debts as its creditors are willing to keep lending at no interest. In fact, the demographics of aging Japan may further fuel confidence in servicing the debt. Since most of the public debt is held directly or indirectly by the elderly in Japan and a lot of it is spent to provide social programs for those same elderly, then as the elderly population crests and falls, the demand for those services should fall as well. Worst case, the government can default on the debt owed to the elderly as each individual passes. Japan already has onerous rules about estate wealth transfer. Constricting it further is well within the realm of likelihood. By contrast, China does not enjoy such patriotic savings. Its domestic savers demand much higher interest rates from the Chinese government for public spending. Implicitly, they're saying they don't have high confidence in the long-term viability of the Chinese economy. The US is in the middle with more confident savers willing to lend to the US government at just slightly positive interest rates. The bigger problem with Japan has been it’s stagnation: it hasn’t seen any robust growth in the past 25 years and is caught in a semi-permanent liquidity trap, termed secular stagnation. The government is desperately trying to spend its way out of a recession but, despite the unemployment rate being relatively low. There were two factors that contributed to Japan's long-term economic decline. The first was the Plaza Accord of 1985, which paved the way for the rise of the Japanese yen from its post-WWII rate of 360 yen to nearly 100 yen. This move was undertaken under strong pressure from the US's Reagan administration, which saw some Japanese exports as a threat to US competitiveness. The rationale of the time was that Japan had to change from an exporting nation to a consumer nation and that this change could only be undertaken if the yen was allowed to appreciate to realistic levels. When the yen did rise, it led to an overly hot domestic real estate market bubble, and then when this popped, the Japanese economy has been a funk ever since. Because Japanese banks were not willing to write down their real-estate loan portfolios quickly, the Japanese economy has been unable to move on. This has led to what economist Jeffrey Kuo has called a Balance sheet recession where companies and individuals use whatever economic stimulus is provided to paying down their own debt instead of creating new economic activity that may contribute to growth. The other leading factor which contributed to Japan's multi-decade recession is the carry trade. Because Japanese interest rates fell to effectively zero. Many businesses borrowed yen and then converted it to other currencies to invest, then repaid the yen loan. From a business's point of view, this was like free money. The net effect is that Japanese banks effectively contributed to a hollowing-out of the Japanese economy since much of this money went to Chinese factory investments. In the period from 1990 - 2014, China has been the single market that offers the best return on investments. This, in turn, led to higher rates of Japanese unemployment. With less economic activity in Japan, many Japanese just stopped spending, and instead chose to save for a rainy day. It also contributed to the rise of the Chinese economy, a country that Japan continues to have rocky foreign relations with. Basically, Japanese banks financed the downsizing of the Japanese economy. In Conclusion: I’d give Japan a C, they have stable unemployment rates (which already are low but are dangerously so), still, maintain a surplus in their trade account balance, but also has stagnating GDP and deflation, which IMHO are much more important than the other two. Look at the US, we have a high GDP, lower unemployment, increasing inflation, and a negative BoT, but since the C is much higher in the economy that is where our growth comes from. Leave a comment below if you have any questions or anything to correct. This Was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. And Subscribe. Thank You.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN