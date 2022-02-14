Monday, February 14, 2022

The FED Policies to Cause Bank Runs and The Death of The Dollar !! https://youtu.be/YPTBP4-vkKo

The FED Policies to Cause Bank Runs and The Death of The Dollar !! https://youtu.be/YPTBP4-vkKo

The FED Policies to Cause Bank Runs and The Death of The Dollar !! The US Dollar is the original shitcoin with an unlimited supply, inflation at any time controlled by a small group, no accountability to the holders, and backed by violence instead of assets. We are in a debt-based, debt soaked system that requires continual growth of dollars to satisfy the debt. But then the creation if those dollars makes the debt even deeper, so more dollars are created, thereby making the debt even more significant. We have reached a point of negative return on new dollars created. All systems of exponential growth come to an end. Welcome to The Atlantis Report. Rumors has it Deutsche Bank files for bankruptcy tomorrow. It will be interesting to see what Christine Lagarde will say when she speaks for the first time from her new position. Deutsche Bank is the most significant domino in Europe’s very shaky financial system. When it fully collapses, it will set off a chain reaction that nobody is going to be able to stop. David Wilkerson once warned that the financial collapse of Europe would begin in Germany, and Jim Rogers has warned that the implosion of Deutsche Bank would cause the entire EU to disintegrate. If this did, in fact, take place, prepare for economic upheaval, the likes of which this world has never seen. There are also rumors that the fed has been feeding Deutsche Bank in order to delay the fallout. Currencies are trading in a false paradigm. It is the coordinated collusion of the major central banks that have allowed this charade to exist. It is essential to understand that wealth is contained within a rather closed system.system of fiat money by-laws and rules that discourage freedom of movement into tangible assets. This has sheltered currencies from a storm of volatility. The failure or significant repricing of any of the world's four major reserve currencies will destroy the myth that major currencies are immune to the same fate that has haunted so many currencies throughout history. Simply put, when the nations granting them have proven unable to control their budgets, their currency is crushed under the weight of debt. In 1971, with the so-called "Smithsonian agreement," a final attempt was made to save the old system when the United States devalued its currency against gold and a series of other currencies. However, soon thereafter, it became evident that there was no chance of revival for the old regime. In 1973, with the adoption of the new rule that each country could choose its own currency arrangement, the Bretton Woods System was officially declared as dead. Since then, the US dollar has entered into a long decline. 1971 turned the "exorbitant privilege" into an outright scam - theft on a massive scale from other countries to the US.Their Currencies had to be backed by goods or services; we just printed ours. Accelerating now, with counterfeiting by the Fed to the trillions of dollars, abandonment by Congress of any sound fiscal management. The miracle is we got away with it for so long. But we might be the biggest victim - wrecked productive capacity, massive social trauma, absurd financialization of our economy. The scam is so big and so bad now the status quo is disintegrating. Sooner the better. When America starts using the banking system and the currency as a weapon, other countries look for ways to protect themselves from the aggressor that has a significant impact on that targeted country. Venezuela is a victim of US policy of blockades to banking, returning their assets from foreign banks, blockade of ships caring food or exporting their oil, etc. What did Venezuela do to America that Trumpet is inflicting so much suffering on the people of Venezuela? The world watches and worries not to become a victim of US Dollar policies in retaliation for whoever/whatever America decides to inflict suffering on. The Federal Reserve Bank is not just a cartel but a criminal cabal no different than a Mafia crime family. With the families Rothschild, Rockefeller, and Warburg at the top, running the continuous wars worldwide for over a hundred years. When someone threatens their control of the Central Banks, as JFK did, they kill him using hired murderers. The problem for the fed and the debt-ridden US economy is that it cannot stand any loss of dollar funding or debt expansion. When Saudi Arabia starts taking Euros or Yuans instead of Dollars for its oil, the shit is really going to hit the fan. By slamming 60% of the world with sanctions, America Is driving the world off the dollar and into alternatives. Europe called the USA's bluff. They set up a banking mechanism to trade with Iran. This is their move to get oil in their EuroDollar. America is "sanctioning" Iran, Russia, and the little nations like Syria who "trade" against the sanctions. But China, France, Germany, and Turkey, are still trading with Iran, and it is public knowledge. Now you will have to pay your massive debts off in their currency If we don't get the FED to Buy ALL of the outstanding debt and then bankrupt the FED. We and our children will be slaves to the world. This is precisely why they're so desperate to have war with Iran. It is also why the US invaded Iraq, Saddam was threatening to trade off the dollar, similar for Libya. The banking cartel controls all. I read that 80% of ALL the $US 100 bills in existence are held outside the USA. I found that to be an eye-opening stat. What if all the stashed away US dollars came out of all of the mattresses worldwide. That happened in post-war Germany. So we already know. Just a matter of time. Reserve currencies are the last to "come out of the mattress". That's why they are called "reserve currencies". The reciprocal of Gresham's Law is that the least ugly currency will be the last one spent. The least dirtiest shirt in the laundry.The best-looking cow in the slaughterhouse. All are swirling around a giant and growing debt drain. "Exorbitant privilege." Party on while you got it! In economics, Gresham's law is a monetary principle stating that "bad money drives out good". For example, if there are two forms of commodity money in circulation, which are accepted by law as having a similar face value, the more valuable commodity will gradually disappear from circulation. , That is indeed one of the roles of the global reserve currency. The man saves US Dollars, not British Pounds, French Francs, Spanish Whatevers, or any of the previous global reserve currencies. And soon he'll be trading those US Dollars for something else, possibly Chinese Yuan. No mystery. The Reserve bank has printed up vast amounts of debt and lent it to the rest of the world at irresistible interest rates. And anyway, Tin Pot dictators are very happy to spend up big and leave the debt to future generations. But now, once the needle is in, the debts are reeled in. And they must be paid in dollars. The object is the conquest of other countries and their resources; The FED couldn't give two hoots about their script. Foreign banks also create US dollars by loaning them into existence. Then when the person that owns those US dollars as digits in their bank account wants some cash, they go to the bank; the bank gives them some US cash that they got from the Fed. Then when that same person needs to pay back that loan, they need the principal and interest.where do they get it? They need more dollars than their loan created. If there are enough new loans creating dollars within their country, then there are enough dollars floating around to pay back their loan with interest, but if credit creation has dried up, there is a dollar shortage and their local currency craters. It has been happening around the world for the last couple of years. Currency crisis due to dollar shortages. We have to get rid of the corrupt Central Banks and the Fiat system. Everyone, countries, and corporations keep pushing the debt around, and ultimately, the People end up paying for the horrific greed in the Fiat system. The system has to implode, but they will not allow some bullcrap system to take over from it. In the past, as in Babylon, they also had a Fiat, Usury system, but had frequent Debt Jubilees because if you couldn't pay your debt, you had to work it off as a slave, they eventually got too many slaves. Nearly every new ruler would declare a Debt Jubilee. Besides getting your money out of the banking system, get out of any accounts that have a tax liability to the government (i.e., IRA's and 401K's). They are likely all inequities now; when the time is right for the government, they could convert those to bonds paying little or no interest. The government is broke, and they want/need the money from these accounts! And there is a lot of money tied up in these accounts. Pay the tax now, and get out.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN