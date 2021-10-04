Monday, October 4, 2021

China Is Officially Panicking: Beijing Orders Energy Firms To "Secure Supplies At All Costs" https://youtu.be/QdgDVZ9_DQk

China economic problems are increasing, inflation is rising, supply chains faltering, The pandemic lingering, Debt Ceiling issues brewing, Government Shutdown coming, workers don't want jobs... How can China keep growing at the rate they are with not enough of a middle class to sustain future growth? One suspects that China's lack of transparency means the problem is even worse than it looks. The affect of Evergrande crash has caused financial distress to spread faster and more vigorously than the chinese regulators were expecting, putting pressure on them to move quickly to stop the contagion. They cannot redeem Evergrande’s creditors without also undermining their fight against bad debt. If the government does not retreat, they will have to provide a helicopter money of epic proportions in order to terminate the contagion. China's real estate problem has been years in the making, complete with stories of empty office buildings even as more are being built rather common for awhile. Now it has resurfaced again, worse then ever. The question is will the government save this obvious racket, or do the right thing and let it fail. Suspect China will just say no to true capitalism and continue to prop up this teetering racket. Begs the question how many more rackets are they hiding. The problem about letting the wildly inflated real estate market fall is that the Chinese economy is likely to be badly damaged as well. And as the economy collapses, chances are that the current government will collapse, too. It's hard to believe the conditions under which the Evergrande situation developed are unique to this one large firm. To me the big question is: how widespread is the malaise in China's property sector? It's not just widespread. It's ENDEMIC. Literally every single property builder and management company is in the same basket. This is due to State Management of the building and finance sectors. Some may not be as badly over-extended, but they are all REQUIRED to operate their business according to rules that work for the State's goals even more than the property company. Evergrande builds apartments, sells them as 'investments to citizens then takes the proceeds and moves on, It is just an elaborate pyramid scheme, New money paying old investors. And if new money does not come in,, the company will implode. It is a pyramid scheme. Because no one is moving into the apartments. The exact same thing is occurring here in the US. More and more, especially since 2008, the government has taken an active role in making sure anything that is “too big to fail” never fails. What you get, both here and in China, is a form of socialism where the super rich get a safety net provided by the government. If you are extremely wealthy you’re investments never fail because middle-class taxpayer dollars will insure you in case of a recession. All the rest of us, those who aren’t too big to fail, we can still get clobbered. We should not get complacent. Our own financial system is also due for a brutal reckoning which our Federal Reserve has been working very hard to put off. the trouble is in seeing the goodness of a crisis as having a cleansing effect. There's a certain Hoover-esque echo here. Chovanec has been urging a financial house-cleaning in China for years, and yet it never arrives because the Chinese government simply doesn't see its role as sacrificing social well-being on the altar of the market gods. There is no doubt that China's unorthodox approach creates many distortions and problems across the economy, but none that can't be solved temporarily with infusions of cash or loans to paper over npl's. Thirty years of mini and major crises show their approach works despite all the flaws and issues one might raise about them. Wishing for a crisis is a failure to understand the priorities of the Chinese leadership. Sure, China's economy is excessively reliant on investment to grow, and eventually it all has to start making money. The reliance on real estate and construction is also a problem. But Chinese leaders have also looked across the Pacific and seen what happens to a country that experiences a severe financial crisis. It's not good. They would rather plow massive resources into plugging holes and jerry-rigging everything while building a bridge to a stabler economy over time. It's a dicey proposition, for sure, but probably beats crushing the wealth accumulated in household investments in real estate, like we experienced in the US. Chinese leaders see these suggestions coming from Western libertarians and roll their eyes. As if they would take the obvious risk of a financial meltdown instead of shoveling their very ample money on hand into the economy in admittedly highly inefficient ways to prop up certain sectors. It's not really a choice unless you think placating the accounting gods is the highest good. Recessions are a healthy thing in any capitalist economy. They flush out the losers, like a forest fire clearing away the dead plant life so new life can grow. Now we have the so-called communists in China stepping back and saying let market decide who wins and who loses, while here in the US the so-called capitalists are demanding bigger government and more stimulus. Here in America, we bail out the rich people at the expense of the poor taxpayers. (Private profit, socialized losses). In China, the builders are required to do things they would otherwise NOT do, with the goal of providing full employment for workers and overall growth in the economy. So the CCP is not interested in protecting Evergarde if they can find a better way to provide full employment and economic growth. They are literally more concerned with the average citizen than the giant corporation and it's profits. The end result looks very similar, because the CCP is almost certain to prop up Evergarde as this unfolds. But their motivation is almost exactly the opposite of why we did what we did in 2008. So if they DON'T prop up Evergarde, we should be looking to see what they do do in order to support their goals of full employment and growth. The decaying economy of China reminds us of the causes of the break down of the Soviet Union. One of the fundamental causes for it was due to be extensive military spending while disregarding the economic growth. The recent Evergrande episode has pushed forward the weakened economic position of China. The Chinese real estate colossus Evergrande is reported to be under $300 billion debt and is unable to refund the invested amount to investors, who are queuing up before its offices demanding the refund of their deposits. The current situation has been built up since the late 80's when their government started giving private loans for people to start businesses. They NEVER foreclose, they NEVER allow bankruptcy and they ALWAYS float new loans to the least credit worthy companies and people if that's what it takes to prop or their prior lending errors. Our financial sector exists to manage clients money in a way that lets them return more than the client put in AND keep a slice as their profit. They have to be efficient, productive and effective. China's entire financial system is the opposite. They have NO requirement to be good custodians of the people's deposits. A return on investment to their customer is less important than meeting the State Defined goals about growth and full employment. Do that for a few decades and yeah, your financial system will look like a disaster from the outside. Important transitions are underway in China. Adverse demographics is a problem it shares with the developed world, accentuated by its one child policy. Always an excessive reliance on investment and exports. Creation of infrastructure like the high speed rail network that does not pay for itself. 2. Real estate a major imbalance, as Evergrande shows. 30% of GDP, 15 million new houses built each year, five times the number for America and Europe combined. Urban households have 80% of their net worth tied up in it, making them vulnerable to a crash. 3. This is a time when China needs far sighted, sagacious leadership, to manage several difficult transitions. A supercharged military build up, stoking nationalist passions, worsening international relations, starting from its immediate neighbourhood, do not reflect the exceptional pragmatism demonstrated by Paramount Leader Deng. Recent clumsy interventions have erased shareholder wealth of over $ 3 trillion. 4. Since I was a young man, the debate has been whether China will have a hard or a soft landing. We pray for good outcomes. But the trouble is in seeing the goodness of a crisis as having a cleansing effect. There's a certain Hoover-esque echo here. Chovanec has been urging a financial house-cleaning in China for years, and yet it never arrives because the Chinese government simply doesn't see its role as sacrificing social well-being on the altar of the market gods. There is no doubt that China's unorthodox approach creates many distortions and problems across the economy, but none that can't be solved temporarily with infusions of cash or loans to paper over npl's. Thirty years of mini and major crises show their approach works despite all the flaws and issues one might raise about them. Wishing for a crisis is a failure to understand the priorities of the Chinese leadership. Sure, China's economy is excessively reliant on investment to grow, and eventually it all has to start making money. The reliance on real estate and construction is also a problem. But Chinese leaders have also looked across the Pacific and seen what happens to a country that experiences a severe financial crisis. It's not good. They would rather plow massive resources into plugging holes and jerry-rigging everything while building a bridge to a stabler economy over time. It's a dicey proposition, for sure, but probably beats crushing the wealth accumulated in household investments in real estate, like we experienced in the US. Chinese leaders see these suggestions coming from Western libertarians and roll their eyes. As if they would take the obvious risk of a financial meltdown instead of shoveling their very ample money on hand into the economy in admittedly highly inefficient ways to prop up certain sectors. It's not really a choice unless you think placating the accounting gods is the highest good. There is one major difference between a Chinese recession and a US one: in China, it is guaranteed that people will end up in jail for the role they played. They will not always be the actual perpetrators, but there will be consequences. Remember the CDO/mortgage crisis? Look for the 2015 movie "The Big Short" if you need help understanding what went on there, but as a reckoning it did exactly zero. The taxpayer coughed up to bail out the banks and bankers (who are now again the parties that stand well back from helping with any recovery), and absolutely nobody in Wall Street went to jail for the role they played. Well, one, but he was merely doing what every other banker was doing, just less careful, and that wasn't related to the whole CDO scam. No, instead, these people STILL got bonuses while ordinary people lost homes and livelihoods (as it's happening yet again, this time due to the economic impact the mishandling of the Covid epidemic had) and that was excused away. It'll be interesting to watch.

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN