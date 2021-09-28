Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Private Banks Who Have The License To Create Money Will Cause Economic Collapse https://youtu.be/1AKnvKGG1z8

Private Banks Who Have The License To Create Money Will Cause Economic Collapse https://youtu.be/1AKnvKGG1z8

The Fed is currently between a rock and a hard place. It can't raise rates to curb inflation because if it does, it will owe more interest to all of the bondholders of the outstanding debt. If they leave rates where they are or lower them, inflation will continue to rise. The Feds are printing faster than bonds can keep up. Even if the feds are buying bonds themselves, no one wants them anymore. If the Fed inflates assets 100% by devaluing the dollar, no wealth was generated. The purchasing power or value of the asset HAS NOT CHANGED. Capital gains taxes need to be derated for inflation; otherwise, it's straight-up theft by the money system!! It will take several years before we can get back to relative normalcy. Prices cannot continue to go up. The following generations aren’t making money to feed this monster. The following generations don’t want to be saddled with a house that won’t make money and will cost money to keep, plus the taxes. Interest rate suppression is already stealing your nest egg. Add some modest inflation, read hyperinflation, and those equity investments of yours, despite their 800% appreciation, won’t buy more than a few months of toilet paper. The Big banks have all the reasons to manipulate the treasury yield. They want to force the Fed's hands to hike interest rates because high rates profit the bank. Just look at bank stocks today, the only ones to gain. Also banks have been shouting and manipulating the media to create the buzz that high treasury yields are bad for growth stocks. All this stock rotation story is the biggest market manipulation ever. Just read the mainstream media everyday the way they wish for all this. These are bank accounts of the global rich hiding their money, either ill-gotten gains or evading taxes. They will keep dumping the failing loans to big investors with plenty of printed money to scoop them up. They may sell a few of them to the common folks to save face. With the remaining inventory, they will be gracious enough to rent the properties at the top dollar. This has been skewing the foreclosure numbers for a while and limiting supply to keep prices up. Think about it… 30-year mortgage rates are in the 3.5% ballpark, and home sales are declining in many parts of the country. Who’s to say that there won’t be a much more rapid, time-wise, symmetrical retracement, on the way down. Just because there was a six-year time frame, on the way up, doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a resultant six-year symmetrical retracement to the downside. The same could be true for equities, which ascended from 2009, through today, with occasional pullbacks/retracements. When this baby, equities/housing, takes a dump, the time frame will look nothing like the elevator ride up. The cable holding the elevator will be nonexistent. So, if you’re anticipating the correction moving at the pace of a leisurely walk down a flight of stairs, you’re in for a rude awakening. 1992 Agenda 21 was signed, which essentially declares the U.S. middle-class lifestyle unsustainable. Get rid of single family homes. 1997 Bill Clinton repealed the Glass-Steagall Act, in 1995 pressured banks to lend to low-income neighborhoods, in 1997 he signed the “Taxpayer Relief Act” which rewrites Real Estate capital gains tax law and turns housing into a speculative endeavor. Massive amounts of debt are taken on and set the stage for bubbles. In this time student loan also takes off, but weirdly, it cannot be discharged through bankruptcy. And now we Americans are talking about how – somehow – houses have become too expensive, and younger generations saddled with student debt have no hope of ever owning one. This was orchestrated, and the plan is no more single-family homes. It’s being designed to collapse. No more property rights. This whole economic model of fiat-currencies, fractional-reserve banking, and infinite economic growth will end in a disaster. It could be in three months, six months, a year or three. 2008 was just a warm-up. Welcome back to The Atlantis Report. You are here for your daily dose of the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Please take a second to hit the like button, hit the subscribe button, and don't forget to also hit the notification bell. Thank You. The central banks and various cabal groups factions are fighting themselves more and more fighting themselves now and more and more in the open for all the earth surface to see….. Apparently recently, for the first time, some of the central bankers are not working with each other to maintain their otherwise iron-fisted tyrannical control over all of us on the earth surface, and in the slave colonies etc.…..as the bankers are less and less able to bail each other out so much and such to keep their dark world afloat….. like the federal reserve propping up Wall Street these days is beyond and more extreme than conventional quantitative easing processes…. about 3 billion a day is required for the cabal to maintain their control….. January 11/2020 is astrologically speaking the apocalypse,the uncovering…..and specifically having profound effects on the banking system,as we see it collapsing under its self-generated entropic conditions….. This very powerful synodic cycle occurring on January 11/2020 happens every 600 years-where Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto are in conjunction with each other…..results are profound and positive this time around. As prophesied by higher light forces worlds in play here to help liberate lovely mother earth ….. the last time this cycle occurred in the 1400s, the templars were able to bring in the banking system….. a little more intel from cobra's recent conference—–the earth's moon is recently completely purged of the draconian and the other negative groups that had been there for a long time——the moon now completely occupied by positive forces….. Also, the banksters are the ones desperately attempting to keep the banking system going... Whereas the Jesuits continue to want the system to crash-and of course, they want to be in control of when and how it goes down-as seen publicly by the pope and other Jesuits, and Jesuit disciples etc., words and actions; playing out publicly….. the resistance light forces-who have also been building large underground bases-including a recently finished base that can comfortably accommodate about 3 billion people located under Taiwan-to serve asia/siberia surface populations as/when required…. apparently, the resistance light forces have hacked the mainframe of the central bankers' computer systems several decades ago…..and can crash the financial system anytime they want-and will when the time is optimum for minimum harsh results to the surface population are forecasted….. Of course, technology is a major factor in all forms of war in this case. Apparently, the best quantum computers the cabal has-and the best quantum computers the local light forces now have…..could be roughly compared to mobile phones of 20 years ago(the cabals technology in their quantum computers), and mobile smartphones of today(the locally advanced light forces quantum computers of the moment)….. one more thing also about what some have been saying for years, including some excellent survivalists patriot types in the united states etc-and they have been correct absolutely….. and now we see political leaders in countries speaking to the peoples to stock up on foods and waters etc.…..so it looks imminent and good to stock up on provisions for a couple of weeks' worth at least….. With public figures more speaking of this imminent manifesting condition, this will perhaps result in food banks and other resources to help those of us on the surface who don't have funds for such banking of foods and other necessities for life….. When the financial system crashed, it is estimated recently by some that the banks that will be still in operation will be out of service one to two weeks to recalibrate and such…. The global currency reset happens at the same time as the event-which perhaps none of us on the earth's surface can predict when it will exactly happen…. This was The Atlantis Report. Please Like. Share. Leave me a comment. Subscribe. And please take some time to subscribe to my backup channels; I do upload videos there too. You'll find the links in the description box. You will also find a PayPal link if you want to make a donation. Thank you wholeheartedly to all those of you who have already donated. Stay safe and healthy friends!

The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

Posted by

1 comment:

  1. Milagros ExportSeptember 28, 2021 at 5:04 AM

    I want to share a testimony on how Mr Pedro loan offer helped my life,
    It isn't a good idea to use a payday loan on a regular basis. In the event that you endlessly prolong your repayment date and borrow often towards your subsequent paycheck, it could run you a good amount of money. However, it is just as sensible to decide on payday loans as they can be swiftly approved exactly the same day you put in your loan application form. You can contact Mr Pedro loan offer because my payday loan was very fast to proceed, email pedroloanss@gmail.com to request any kind of loan. Whatsapp +18632310632.... thank you.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.” Henry Kissinger


once a standing army is established, in any country, the people lose their liberty.”
George Mason

“Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.”
Henry Kissinger

“If you are an ordinary person, then you can prepare yourself for war by moving to the countryside and building a farm, but you must take guns with you, as the hordes of starving will be roaming. Also, even though the elite will have their safe havens and specialist shelters, they must be just as careful during the war as the ordinary civilians, because their shelters can still be compromised.”
Henry Kissinger

"We don't let them have ideas. Why would we let them have guns?" Joseph Stalin

The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.
Joseph Stalin

Governments keep a lot of secrets from their people . . .
Why aren't the people in return allowed to keep secrets
from the government?
PHILIP ZIMMERMAN, DER SPIEGEL

“Some call it Communism, I call it Judaism.”
Rabbi Stephen Weiss

“Anti-Communism is Anti-Semitism.”
Jewish Voice, July - August 1941

Taxing People is Punishing Success
UNKNOWN

There's the rich, the poor, and the tax payers...also known as the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki

The Tax you pay is The Bill for Staying Stupid
Stefan Molyneux


“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus

The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits or so dependent on its favours that there will be no opposition from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system will bear its burdens without complaint and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.
The Rothschild Bros

"Debts must be collected, bonds and mortgages must be foreclosed as rapidly as possible. When, through a process of law, the common people lose their homes they will become more docile and more easily governed through the influence of the strong arm of government, applied by a central power of wealth under control of leading financiers.

This truth is well known among our principal men now engaged in forming an imperialism of Capital to govern the world.

By dividing the voters through the political party system, we can get them to expend their energies in fighting over questions of no importance. Thus by discreet action we can secure for ourselves what has been so well planned and so successfully accomplished."

USA Banker's Magazine, August 25 1924


Cutting Tax Rates stimulates Economic Growth creates more Profit , more Jobs and therefore The Treasury ends up with more Tax Money
UNKNOWN

Taxation is legalized Theft
UNKNOWN

"The Objective of the Bank is not the control of a conflict , it's the control of the debt that a conflict produces . The real value of a conflict , the true value is in the debt that it creates . You control the debt , you control everything . this is THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE BANKING INDUSTRY , to make us all , whether we be nations or individuals , SLAVES TO DEBT " An UNKNOWN Banker

Patriotism is the last refuge... to which the scoundrel clings .... Steal a little and they throw you in jail ..steal a lot and they﻿ make you king ....

Bob Dylan


"Corporations are stealing billions in tax breaks, while the confused, screwed citizenry turn on each other. International corporations have no national allegiance, they care only for profit." Robert Reich


There is NO political answer to a spiritual problem!
Steve Quayle


Political Correctness is a Political Stand Point that does not allow Political Opposition , This is actually The Definition of Dictatorship
Gilad Atzmon

The modern definition of racist is someone who is winning an argument with a liberal
Peter Brimelow


When People lose everything and have nothing left to lose , They Lose It !
GERALD CELENTE

Your Greatest Teacher is Your Last Mistake
DAVID ICKE

The one who Controls the Education System , Controls﻿ Perception UNKNOWN

"The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by﻿ those who watch them without doing anything."

Albert Einstein

In The Left Nothing is Right & in The Right nothing is Left
UNKNOWN


No man escapes when freedom fails; The best men rot in filthy jails. And those that cried 'Appease! Appease!' Are hanged by those they tried to please
UNKNOWN

Freedom is not Free
UNKNOWN

Don't Steal The Government Hates The Competition
Ron Paul

"Buy The Rumor , Sell The Fact " Peter Schiff


You can love your Country and not your Government

Jesse Ventura


" The Government Works for ME , I do not answer to them They Answer to ME "
Glenn Beck

"Tyranny will Come to Your Door in a Uniform "
Alex Jones

"The Government is not The Solution to our Problems , The Government is The Problem "
Ronald Reagan


"The price good men pay for indifference to public affairs is to be ruled by evil men." Plato


The world is a﻿ tragedy to those that feel, and a comedy to those that think...Beppe Grillo

"The people should not fear the government for it is the government who should fear the people" UNKNOWN

"If You are looking for solutions to the world's problems , look in the Mirror , You Are The Solution , You have the power as a human being on this planet " UNKNOWN

"They don't control us , We empower them " UNKNOWN

"Serial Killers do on a Small Scale What Governments do on a large one..."

Serial Killer Richard Ramirez

There is a Class War going on in America, & unfortunately, my class is winning." Warren Buffet

"When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is﻿ liberty."

Thomas Jefferson

"College is a waste of﻿ Money"
Albert Einstein

Schools manufacture people who think that they're smart but they're not.
Robert Kiyosaki

Education is what you learn after you leave School
Robert Kiyosaki

" ‏Schools were designed to create employees for the big corporations."
Robert Kiyosaki

"If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey, he is obligated to do so" Thomas Jefferson

Dissent is the highest form of patriotism
Thomas Jefferson

“True education makes you feel stupid. It makes you realize you have so much more to learn.” Robert Kiyosaki


"One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it's worth watching." - Gerard Way

"Aspire not to have More but to be More "
UNKNOWN

The losers in life think they have all the answers. They can’t learn because they’re too busy telling everyone what they know.
Robert T. Kiyosaki ‏

"Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again. -This time more intelligently." Henry Ford

What You Own Owns You
UNKNOWN

If you expect the government to solve your problems, you have a problem. Robert Kiyosaki

"Those who give up their liberty for more security neither deserve liberty nor security." Benjamin Franklin

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free.” - Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

"Always trust someone who is seeking the truth , never trust someone who found it" Jordan Maxwell

Be The Change you want to see in The World
UNKNOWN

Failure inspires winners but defeats losers
Robert Kiyosaki ‏

“If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for a lifetime, educate people” A Chinese Proverb

"First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out--
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me--and there was no one left to speak for me." UNKNOWN